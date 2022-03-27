Lalit Yadav guides Delhi Capitals to win against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians

Lalit Yadav on Sunday guided Delhi Capitals to a remarkable win against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. Yadav added 75 runs with Axar Patel for the seventh wicket to register the first win for his side.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians had made 177-5 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the top scorer as he played a knock of 48-ball 81 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 41 while Tilak Varma contributed with 22.

Delhi Capitals’ chase did not start on a positive note as they kept losing wickets at a regular interval. Reduced to 104-6 in 13.2 overs, the target appeared to look impossible for the team from Delhi. But a 75-run partnership between Yadav and Patel meant that they were able to achieve the target with 10 balls to spare. Patel remained unbeaten at 38 that he took just 17 balls to spare. Yadav was not out at 48, scored in 38 balls.

Yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 15th edition of the IPL.