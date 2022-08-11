“Laal Singh Chaddha is INSPIRATIONAL FILM “: Critics mock Aamir Khan for latest release amidst calls for #BoycottLalSinghChaddha

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is being described as a disaster with Aamir Khan’s acting coming for rare criticism by critics. This has come amidst calls for the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. Hashtag #BoycottLalSinghChaddha has become a top Twitter trend on the day of the film’s release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#OneWordReview…#LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.Rating: ⭐️⭐️ #AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan accused of being anti-Hindu as Laal Singh Chaddha, Prithviraj await release; Sushant Singh Rajput supporters trend #BoycottBollywood

Another critic, Rohit Jaiswal, tweeted, “#LaalSinghChaddha is a INSPIRATIONAL FILM it inspires you to RUN from theatre to a nearby medical store & purchase paracetamol or a saridon as early as possible,oh #AamirKhan you have just KILLED a MASTERPIECE & wasted 4+ years of your life. 2*/5 ⭐️⭐️ #LaalSinghChaddhaReview.”

Aamir has been facing widespread criticism for his past stand on the policies of the Narendra Modi government. Referring to his statement on growing religious intolerance in the past, his critics have been urging people to boycott his film. Others also accused the actor of mocking Hindu beliefs in his film PK.

Laal Singh Chadha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, who too had to face the ire of Hindutva supporters for naming her child Taimur and mockingly asking her critics to not watch her films.