Karan Johar says goodbye to Koffee With Karan; writes heartfelt note

Filmmaker Karan Johar has written a heartfelt note to announce that Koffee With Karan will not return to TV anymore. His announcement came amidst speculation that the new edition of Koffee With Karan will return to TV soon.

Karan wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history.”

The emotional note concluded, “And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning (sic).”

Koffee With Karan was a high-profile interview-based show, broadcast on Star World where Karan Johar would interact with celebrities, often from Bollywood. The show, which started in 2004, went on to court controversies on several occasions.

While the first show was aired on 19 November 2004, the last episode went on air on 17 March 2019.