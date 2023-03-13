Kapil Sharma was asked if Zwigato will match Pathaan’s box office success, The Kapil Sharma Show host reveals how he lost everything by ignoring Shah Rukh Khan’s advice

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show has been spending more time in TV studios than entertaining his fans on the Sony TV show. In the last few days, the famous comedian has made appearances on Aaj Tak and India TV among others to promote his film Zwigato, which also features Shahana Goswami. Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato is set to hit theatres on 17 March. But, a comparison is already being made with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which smashed all box office records recently. The Kapil Sharma Show host made a stunning revelation recently when he was asked if he had received a secret formula from Shah Rukh to make Zwigato a huge commercial hit just like Pathaan ruled the box office.

While on India TV’s Janta Ki Adalat show, host Rajat Sharma asked Kapil, “I’m sure I will receive plenty of love from people as we noticed in the response to the film’s trailer.”

Kapil revealed that Shah Rukh had once advised him to not become a producer. “He told me to not become (a producer). When I asked him why he told me that I wouldn’t be able to understand the mathematics of films. He (Shah Rukh) said that the film whose budget is Rs. 100 crores will have to collect Rs. 200 crores at the box office just to break even.”

Kapil said that filmmaking wasn’t a lucrative business because of the high tax involved. “Because I had some money then and I had an itch, I didn’t understand Shah Rukh bhai’s advice. When I lost everything, I realised what Shah Rukh bhai was saying. So yes, one learns from his mistakes.”

Kapil, however, laughed at himself by saying that he had no money when he left Amritsar for Mumbai. “Then I also think at times what did I carry with me from Amritsar,” the comedian-actor added.

Kapil is a huge fan of Shah Rukh and was one of the first celebrities to visit Mannat, Shah Rukh’s residence after Pathaan began to smash box office records. Shah Rukh has appeared on his show many times but King Khan did not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Pathaan.