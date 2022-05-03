Kapil Sharma faces backlash for ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings; shares ‘Akshay Tritiya’ wishes later; Salman Khan dragged in controversy

Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show on Tuesday faced severe backlash from Hindu fanatics, who trolled the famous comedian for wishing Muslims on the occasion of Eid. They accused Kapil of pleasing Muslims since his show was being produced by ‘Muslim’ Salman Khan. Nearly an hour later Kapil took to wish Hindus on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, a Hindu festival, which has fallen on the same day Eid. However, this did not go down well with his critics, who felt that the famous comic had chosen to share Akshay Tritiya greetings only after facing intense trolling from Hindu fanatics.

Like other Indian celebrities, Kapil took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish Muslims on their annual festival of Eid. He wrote, “Eid Mubrak to you and your family.”

Little did the comedian-actor realise that this will anger a section of Hindus, who decided to give him grief. One wrote, “Pandit ho kar ke. Pashuram jaynti ki subhkamna mat dena.. tumhra to show hi band hona cahiye.. (You are Pandit and yet you don’t wish on the occasion of Pashuram jayanti. Your show should be shut down).”

One user wrote accusing him of ignoring a Hindu festival because the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show was Salman Khan, a Muslim. There were some, who called for the boycott of Kapil’s films.

Pandit ho kar ke. Pashuram jaynti ki subhkamna mat dena.. tumhra to show hi band hona cahiye.. — Krishan Kumar (@Krishan13892200) May 3, 2022

Khan logo ke chamche ..Jake Salman Khan ke ghar ka biryani khalo , todah Paisa milega tuje, jate waqt ek bucket bhi leke jaana — Hritvik Shetty (@Kingski88709531) May 3, 2022

KapilsharmaK9 or Salman Khan ki movies ka बहिष्कार kro — Aridaman Rajput (@aridaman_rajput) May 3, 2022

Faced with growing outrage, Kapil took to Twitter to wish Hindus on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. He wrote, “A lot of best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and the anniversary of Lord Pashuram ji.”

अक्षय तृतीया और भगवान परशुराम जी की जयंती के इस पावन मौक़े पर आप सब को ढ़ेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 3, 2022

However, this too wasn’t enough for Kapil to satisfy the Hindu fanatics, who continued to complain that the comedian had chosen to wish on Akshay Tritiya only after facing criticism for Eid greetings.

Not too long ago, Kapil had to face widespread criticism after pro-BJP filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleged that his controversial film Kashmir Files was not promoted by the Sony TV show. However, Agnihotri’s colleague, Anupam Kher, had contradicted that claims saying that Kapil had indeed invited him to promote the film on his show.