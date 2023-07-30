Kangana Ranaut responds after dance video prompts Subramanian Swamy to question pro-BJP actor’s SPG cover

Pro-BJP Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut found herself at the receiving end from one of the tallest leaders of the BJP as former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy sensationally questioned her special SPG cover. Swamy’s abrupt remarks prompted Kangana to issue a clarification saying that she was not just a Bollywood actor but also a ‘vocal and concerned citizen.

This all started with a Twitter user drawing Swamy’s attention to a bold dance video by Kangana. The user wrote, “Where is Kangana Ranaut now ?

Not hearing any news ..still celebrating Indias independence after 2014 ?”

To which, Swamy tweeted, “The SPG knows, and has kept a register of her movements. I wonder why since it is no business of SPG to track Bollywood stars. In her case, on a special dispensation she has a high level of security provided.”

Kangana, who was previously banned by Twitter for her hate speech, quoted Swamy’s tweet to issue a clarification on her security cover provided by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

She wrote, “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here. I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups. I am also a filmmaker, writer and producer and my next production Emergency involves operation Bluestar… there is evident treat to my life hence I requested for extended security… Is there something wrong in this Sir?”

Amit Shah-run home ministry had accorded Y-plus security cover to Kangana in 2020 after she indulged in a war of words with Sanjay Raut, whose party, the Shiv Sena, headed the government in Maharashtra then. This was after she had compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Shiv Sena-run civic body in Mumbai had also demolished a portion of Kangana’s house.