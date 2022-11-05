Jack Dorsey’s stunning apology to sacked Twitter employees after Elon Musk wreaks havoc with mass layoffs

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has issued a stunning apology to sacked employees of the social media platform that he co-founded in 2006. Dorsey’s apology came amidst mass layoff at Twitter by the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk.



The internet has gone into a complete frenzy with the reports of mass sackings at Twitter by Musk days after he gained full control of the microblogging site. It’s believed that more than half of the 6,500 work force at Twitter has been fired by the world’s richest man.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey wrote, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

He added, “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand.”

Dorsey stepped down from the post of Twitter CEO last year and left the board in May this year to shift his attention to new social media platform, BlueSky, which was launched by Twitter in 2019.

The news of mass layoffs at Twitter has sent shockwaves across the internet. Most oof those employees are senior executives including many from the UK and India offices. Twitter employees have been sharing their woes on social media platforms.

However, Musk has justified the move by saying that those sacked have been adequately compensated. He tweeted, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”