India’s World Cup hero Mohammad Shami was asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s panauti remarks for Narendra Modi; what he said

India’s World Cup hero Mohammad Shami earned plaudits for his remarkable bowling in the World Cup taking 24 wickets in just seven matches. This included three five-wicket hauls, earning him the player of the tournament. However, the player was put in an awkward predicament by reporters when he was asked to comment on the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s panauti remarks for Narendra Modi. What he said has stunned everyone.



Immediately after the World Cup, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him panauti, someone who is known for bringing bad luck with his presence, as he blamed him for India’s defeat in the World Cup final.

India had gone to the final by being the only undefeated team in the competition. However, the team meekly surrendered before the Aussies in the final, losing the match by six wickets.

Modi along with his Home Minister Amit Shah whose son Jay Shah runs the Indian cricket board had arrived at the stadium to watch the final. The stadium is now named after Narendra Modi himself. No sooner did India lose the final Twitter exploded with panauti jibes as Modi’s detractors blamed him for India’s humiliating defeat.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi too used the opportunity to embarrass Modi. He said, “Our boys would have won the World Cup without much fuss. But the panauti made sure we lost. People from the TV (media) wouldn’t say this, but people know the truth.”

After the match, Shami was asked by reporters what he felt on Gandhi’s panauti comments for Modi. The star India bowler replied, “yaar, these controversial questions don’t make sense to me… You must focus your questions on basic things such as our preparation for two months for the World Cup. I don’t understand why you guys bring this political agenda in between.”

Shami’s matured reply is earning him more praises on social media. One wrote, “Mohammed Shami Bhai, there is only one heart, how many times will you win?? This is what we call shutting up others with your replies.”

Modi was seen entering the players’ dressing room after the match. This prompted opposition leaders to slam him since politicians are not allowed to enter players’ dressing rooms under the ICC rules.