India’s Rohan Bopanna creates history, becomes oldest player to win Grand Slam, world number one ranking

India’s Rohan Bopanna on Saturday created history at the Australian Open when he became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title. Boapanna and his men’s doubles partner from Australia, Matthew Ebden, defeated Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 7-5 in the finals.



Bopanna has also become the oldest player to enjoy the world number one ranking. Both he and Ebden have the same number of points, but his Australian partner has played three more tournaments over the same period.

Serena Williams is the oldest women’s singles number one at 35, while Roger Federer is the oldest men’s singles number one at 36.

Reacting to Boapanna’s feat, Ebden said, “Thanks to my amazing partner. He is 43 years old, this is his first men’s Grand Slam doubles title! Age is not a number for this guy. He is young at heart. He is a champion and a warrior. He has fought hard alongside me the past year and I am forever grateful to him.”

Boapanna had earlier said that how a particular type of yoga saved his career and provided longevity to his playing life.

Thanking his physiotherapist and Iyengar yoga, Bopanna had said, “I told her [physio] specifically what I needed, because I have no cartilage in my knees. It’s completely worn out.”

He had added, “Yoga in a way not only strengthened my legs, my body, but also, I think made me calmer on the tennis court.

“It kind of really helped me focus a lot better. I don’t feel rushed on the tennis court.”

Here’s how Indian tennis fans reacted to Bopanna’s historic win;

Wow moment: Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest Grand Slam winner by clinching the Australian Open doubles final! Inspirational moment .. well done young man @rohanbopanna .. keep shining! Republic Day weekend hero! Congrats to Matthew Ebden too! 🇮🇳🇦🇺⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4BI4ti0842 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 27, 2024

World Number One ranking in doubles and his first men’s Grand Slam. Bravo Bopanna at 43 ! https://t.co/EH0QrH6goT — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 27, 2024