Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar ‘faints’ in Aditya Narayan’s arms as singing reality show returns to Sony TV

Sony TV singing reality show returned back on TV with the new edition on Saturday with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya in the judges’ chairs. Another familiar face hosting the event was Aditya Narayan. With Neha and Aditya around, their old camaraderie once again became a huge source of entertainment for the audience. As the first episode ended, Neha even ‘fainted’ in Aditya’s arms, only to regale the contestants and TV viewers.



Neha, Vishal and Himesh had tested thousands of contestants with some receiving appreciation and golden mics for their singing prowess while others were shown the door.

At the end of the first episode, Indian Idol judges wondered on the number of contestants left to be auditioned.

“I am calling Adi (Aditya) to find out how many more contestants are left,” she told her fellow judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Aditya informed Neha on the phone that only 8,000 more contestants were left to be auditioned. However, Neha told Vishal and Himesh that she did not believe Aditya and decided to verify the fact herself.

“I don’t believe him. He just says anything,” Neha said.

Neha later found that indeed there were thousands of more contestants left to be auditioned. Seeing this, the Indian Idol judge pretended to collapse with Aditya providing her the support so that she did not fall to the ground.

Of course, this was a staged act and a part of the script but the duo provided plenty of entertainment to the TV audience and contestants present on the ground.

In 2020, the makers of the Indian Idol created quite a buzz by including the rumoured wedding of Aditya and Neha as part of their script. Neha later married Rohanpreet Singh, a former reality show participant and suitor of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

Months later, Aditya too exchanged wedding vows with Shweta Agarwal, his love life for 11 years.