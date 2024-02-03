Indian adult film actor Poonam Pandey says she’s alive, she faked her death

Indian porn film actor Poonam Pandey has released a video claiming she was alive and how she had faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer.



Sharing a series of videos, the porn actor wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable.

Also Read: Adult film model and social media celebrity Poonam Pandey alive? Social media inundated with theories

“The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

The news of Pandey’s death had left even her friends shocked. Reality TV participant Munawar Faruqi had taken to social media to share his shock.

However, as originally reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Pandey indeed faked her death for cheap publicity.

Social media users are slamming her for this stunt and even demanding her arrest.