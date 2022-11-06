India register easy win against Zimbabwe; semi-final line-up decided

India on Sunday defeated Zimbabwe comfortably as they ended Group 2 with 8 points ahead of Pakistan, who secured a semi-final spot with points following a shock defeat of South Africa by the Netherlands.



Batting first, India made 186-5 in 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 61 from just 25 balls. KL Rahul was out for 51 from 35 balls.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115, losing the match by 71 runs.

Yadav was declared Player Of The Match for his knock of 61.

Also Read: Pakistan secure semi-final spot after South Africa suffer shock defeat against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

With today’s victory, India finished the group stage on top and will now face England in their semi-final clash. Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in another semi-final.