India mourn death of Disco King Bappi Lahiri days after Lata Mangeshkar passes away

The news of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri’s death just days after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left Indian music fans mourning. Bappi Lahiri, who was responsible for popularising disco music in India in the 80s and 90s through hit songs, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, reported news agency PTI. He was 69.

Known for his unique attire in gold jewellery, the musician had also tried his luck in politics as he unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Serampore parliamentary seat in West Bengal in 2014.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

As expected, the news of another music legend’s death just days after Lata Mangeshkar died at a Mumbai hospital, left fans shocked.

The King Of Disco. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of popular music composer and legendary singer Bappi Lahri ji. With music that moved our hearts, you will be missed. #BappiLahiri ji — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) February 16, 2022

Deeply mourn passing away of legendary singer and composer #BappiLahri. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian Music Industry. RIP #BappiDa pic.twitter.com/SWKNkbjcKn — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) February 16, 2022

Ths versatile man gave us foot tapping numbrs like I’m a Disco Dancer,Yaar bina chain kahare. He also composd Chalte Chalte mere ye geet,pyar manga hai tumhise or an intense Inteha ho gayi with equal ease. Thankyou #bappilahri for songs that made 80s-90s so special! pic.twitter.com/HebMJepBQ1 — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) February 16, 2022

He was my favourite – He was a maverick legend – Indias original rapper 👍🏻 Thank you for the melodies #BappiLahri.. Rock on in Heaven 🙏🏻 #OmShanti “I am a disco dancer… ” pic.twitter.com/QpLzGaahZt — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 16, 2022

Iconic singer & musician, Bappi Lahri, known as the Pioneer of disco in India, who introduced groovy beats to Bollywood -passes away. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6hzAvOceoo — Dr. J Geeta Reddy 🇮🇳 (@drjgeetareddy) February 16, 2022

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like I am a disco dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, Pag ghunghroo, Intehan ho gayi, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar bina chain kahan re, aaj rapat jaaye to and Chalte Chalte, among others.