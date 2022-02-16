India mourn death of Disco King Bappi Lahiri days after Lata Mangeshkar passes away

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The news of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri’s death just days after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left Indian music fans mourning. Bappi Lahiri, who was responsible for popularising disco music in India in the 80s and 90s through hit songs, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, reported news agency PTI. He was 69.

Bappi Lahiri

Known for his unique attire in gold jewellery, the musician had also tried his luck in politics as he unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Serampore parliamentary seat in West Bengal in 2014.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

As expected, the news of another music legend’s death just days after Lata Mangeshkar died at a Mumbai hospital, left fans shocked.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like I am a disco dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, Pag ghunghroo, Intehan ho gayi, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar bina chain kahan re, aaj rapat jaaye to and Chalte Chalte, among others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR