Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur to become new US Open champion

Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Saturday Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to become the new women singles US Open champion. Swiatek defeated Jabeur 6-2 7-6 in the thrilling final.



Jabeur lost the first set without much fight but improved her game in the second set, taking it to a tie-breaker. The Tunisian had an advantage of a mini-break at one point leading by 5-4 on her serve. But she lost both the points on her serve, giving 6-5 advantage to the Polish rival.

Swiatek did not make any mistakes and won the much-needed championship point on her serve.

Jabeur said that Swiatek did not make it easy for her but hoped that she would soon win a Grand Slam. The Tunisian would soon earn the World Number 2 ranking after the US Open.

This was the third career Grand Slam for Swiatek, who said the US Open was challenging for her after winning the French Open title on a clay surface this year. She became the first Polish woman to win the US Open.

Swiatek showered praises on Jabeur saying that she was confident that her rivalry with the Tunisian would continue in the foreseeable future.

This was the second heartbreak for Jabeur after losing the Wimbledon final only a few months ago when she lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 3-6 6-2 6-2.