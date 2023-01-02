Humanity shamed as 20-year-old Delhi woman killed after being dragged for 12 kms; family alleges sexual assaults

In a gut-wrenching incident in India’s national capital, a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged for 12 kms on New Year’s morning. The family of the victim has alleged sexual assaults before she was brutally killed.

The police have arrested five persons in connection with allege sexual assaults and murder. They are identified as 26-year-old Deepak Khanna, 25-year-old Amit Khanna, 27-year-old Krishan, 26-year-old Mithun and Manoj Mittal, whose age is not known.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh was quoted by news agency as saying, “A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal.”

According to the police, Deepak is a driver, while Amit works as a collection agent with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar. Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun as a hair-dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri,

The victim’s body has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. All five accused were travelling in Maruti Baleno.

According to reports, the victim worked part-time in marriages and other functions. She was returning from a function when she was killed.

Delhi LG VK Saxena tweeted, “My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into.”

Saxena added, “Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let’s together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society.”

Many are likening the incident to that of Nirbhaya, who was brutally raped and murdered in 2012.