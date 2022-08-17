Home Ministry contradicts Union Minister Hardeep Puri, ANI report on shifting Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi

The Indian home ministry has moved swiftly to contradict Union Minister Hardeep Puri and a report by ANI on the Modi government’s plans to shift Rohingya refugees to SWS flats in Delhi.



In a series of tweets, the home ministry headed by Amit Shah said, “With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.”

It added, “Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA.”

It concluded by saying, “Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately.”

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Puri had shared a screenshot of a report by ANI to hail the Narendra Modi government for its commitment to holding the values of human rights. He had also attacked the critics of CAA for misleading people.

Puri had tweeted, “Puri tweeted, “Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed.”

In another tweet, the minister had written, “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection.”