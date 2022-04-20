Here’s why ‘humbled’ Shah Rukh Khan is willing to ‘chop off’ his hands to work with Rajkumar Hirani in ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday trended on the internet after it emerged that the Bollywood superstar was all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for an upcoming film titled Dunki. Shah Rukh confessed that the opportunity to work with Hirani had left him humbled and he would even ‘chop off’ his hands to work with one of the most successful directors of the Hindi film industry.

Sharing the title announcement video of Dunki, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

In the title announcement video, Shah Rukh was seen admiring the posters of Hirani’s Munnai Bhai… series, PK and Sanju in the latter’s office. When informed that Hirani had finally found a script for Shah Rukh, King Khan asks the filmmaker if the script in question had comedy, emotion and romance. Hirani informs him that whilst the film had all three elements, the actor will have to avoid using his signature hand-lifting pose. To which, Shah Rukh replies, “Sir, you tell me. I will chop off my hands.”

Taapsee Pannu would play the female protagonist role in Dunki. A visibly overwhelmed Taapsee took to social media to express her feelings on the news. She wrote, “Finally, it’s happening! I feel overwhelmed to announce my upcoming film with @iamsrk & @hirani.rajkumar. See you in cinemas on 22.12.23.”

In another post on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well”.”

Hirani is known for directing some of the most iconic films in recent times. They included 3 Idiots and PK featuring Aamir Khan in lead roles, Munnai Bhai series featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in lead roles and Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Shah Rukh desperately needs a hit film under his belt and collaboration with Hirani may finally help him achieve that objective.