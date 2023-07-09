Harry Brook and Chris Woakes held their nerve on the last day of the third Ashes Test against Australia as they pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win against the tourists at the Headingley cricket ground.

Needing 251 to win, England achieved the target by losing just six wickets and in 50 overs. Brook played a valiant knock of 75 from 93 balls. Woakes remained unbeaten at 32 from 47 balls while Mark Wood was not out at 16 from 8 balls.

Mitchell Starc picked up five wickets by dismissing Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Brook.

With today’s win, the five-match Ashes series is now poised at 2-1 in Australia’s favour.

Scores in brief:

England: 237 all out and

Australia: 263 all out and 224 all out