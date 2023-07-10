Gurugram teen stabbed to death by ex-lover

A teen in Haryana’s Gurugram has been stabbed to death by her ex-lover weeks after the couple’s engagement was called off.



According to reports, the man, identified as Rajkumar, was unhappy with the girl’s decision to call off the engagement.

The incident reportedly took place on 10 July in Gurugram. The girl worked as a domestic help in the city.

Both the victim and her killer are from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

The gruesome murder was captured by CCTV camera. In the video, the victim and her killer can be seen arguing about something before the man starts to attack her with multiple stabbings. Shockingly, no one came to rescue the girl.

The police have arrested the killer.