Game over for corruption-accused IAS office Pooja Singhal, arrested by ED; sent to 5-day custody

It’s game over for Jharkhand’s IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who hit media headlines after the Enforcement Directorate recovered Rs. 19 crore cash from the house of her chartered accountant. The financial probe agency, which has been grilling her since yesterday, formally arrested the controversial civil servant on Wednesday.

Singhal, who served as the mining secretary in the Jharkhand government, was later sent to five days of ED remand, starting tomorrow.

Reacting to the development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that all possible legal actions will be taken by the state government on this issue

As reported by Janta Ka Reporter, the ED had summoned Singhal for another round of grilling today (Wednesday). This was days after the ED conducted raids on Singhal’s properties multiple locations spread over four states.

She is facing a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

The ED has already arrested Singha;’s CA, Suman Kumar, after Rs. 19 crore cash was recovered from his house on 7 May.

The ED is also probing the role of Singhal’s husband, Abhishek Jha, who owns a five-star private hospital in the heart fo Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand. The ED has already questioned Jha and recorded his statement in connection with a money laundering case.