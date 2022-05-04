Gag on press conference, no repeat of offence; what court said in bail order for Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana in sedition case in Hanuman Chalisa row

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in a sedition case.

According to the conditions attached to their bail, the couple has been directed to not tamper with witnesses. They will not be allowed to address the press on any subject relating to the case. The Ranas have been told to not repeat similar actions.

Their bail will be cancelled if they are found to be in breach of any condition.

Investigating authorities have been asked to give at least a 24-hour notice to them if the Ranas are required to join the probe.

The Bombay High Court had earlier rejected a plea by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana praying for the quashing of a second FIR filed by the Mumbai Police for resisting their arrest over their declaration to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A separate FIR for sedition was already registered against the couple.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had accused the couple of having links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. This was after the Mumbai Police arrested the controversial couple for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.