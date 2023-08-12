Gadar 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-starrer film comes close to matching Pathaan’s success

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 was released on Friday amidst much fanfare with expectations being high about the film’s commercial success. Now that Gadar 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection is out, the film’s success on the opening day has left fans and pundits pleasantly surprised. The film, which also stars Amisha Patel, collected a whopping Rs. 40 crore on Friday, making it the second-highest-grossing film on the opening day after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Gadar 2 is expected to increase its box office number in over the weekend. Its earnings will further soar during the weekdays since Tuesday is a national holiday in India. It’s estimated to cross Rs. 100 crore mark over the weekend. This will make Gadar 2 one of the fastest movies to reach Rs. 100 crore mark.

Also Read: ‘Lord Rinku Singh’ gets special message from elated Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Pathaan actor sends cute note; Sachin Tendulkar hails powerful knock

Pathaan had collected Rs. 55 crore on its opening day. The SRK-starrer film had gone on to smash all box office records by collecting more than Rs. 1100 crore.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan too has thrown his weight behind Sunny Deol as he congratulated the latter for the bumper opening. His social media post read, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition.