Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani looked furious as Mumbai Indians suffered their ninth IPL defeat, placing them right at the bottom of the points table. Akash Ambani, who was present in the stadium during the Mumbai Indians’ match against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders, looked ecstatic as his side restricted their opponents to 165-9 in 20 overs. However, his joy gave way to utter despair as the KKR bowled the team owned by Mukesh Ambani out for 113.

Batting first, the KKR ended their innings at 165-9 in 20 overs with Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana both scoring 43 runs each. The reason behind the KKR being restricted to just 165 was Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling. The fast Indian bowler picked up five wickets by conceding just 10 runs in four overs.

The MI never looked in contention as they began their run chase. Aside from Ishan Kishan’s knock of 51 runs, all other batsmen failed miserably. Pt Cummins picked up three wickets in one single over, ending all hopes of the MI revival. What compounded the woes of the MI was shenanigans committed by their batsmen as three of them lost their wickets through runout.

As expected, Akash Ambani looked furious at his team’s meek surrender and was seen walking in disgust.

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma said that he was let down by his batters adding that chasing a target of 166 was never going to be an uphill task. In the end, MI lost the match by 52 runs.

This is the worst season for the MI in the current IPL. Their defeat assumes significance given that they have the competition for five times. They have played 11 matches and won only two. It remains to be seen how they fare in their remaining seven matches in the competition.