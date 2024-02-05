Father-in-law jibe from netizens after Sachin Tendulkar showers praise on Shubman Gill for ‘full of skill’ batting against England

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday took to social media to heap praises on Team India batter Shubman Gill during the second Test against England.

Taking to Facebook, Tendulkar wrote, “His innings by Shubman Gill was full of skill! Congratulations on a well timed 100! #INDvENG.”

Tendulkar also used a photo of Gill from the match to share it on his social media page.

Little did the former India batter realise that an overwhelming majority of his followers would use his praise for Gill to hurl ‘father-in-law’ jibes at him.

“Great wishes from father in law,” wrote user Partho Sarathi Haldar. User Atikur Rahman Atik wrote, “Sara Tendulkar most happiest person right now!” User Raj Gurudev asked, “Why didn’t YOU congratulate Jaiswal?” User Dipanjan Das wrote, “Finally An Approval From Father-in-law.”

Gill has always been romantically lin ked with Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. However, Gill has never spoken about his personal life in public.

Also Read: India defeat England by 106 runs in 2nd Test, level series 1-1

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test, leaving the five-match series tied at 1-1.