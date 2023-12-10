Fashion brand Zara faces global outrage for mocking victims of Gaza genocide in new campaign; #BoycottZara trends

JKR Staff
Fashion brand Zara is facing global outrage for its latest campaign mocking the victims of Gaza genocide. Angry netizens are trending hashtag #BoycottZara on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a reference to the death and destruction caused by the Israeli terrorists in Gaza, Zara’s campaign showed model Kristen McMenamy carrying a mannequin covered in white shroud. Other mannequins had their limbs missing. In one photo, the model is surrounded by rubbles of houses. The visuals were gory reminder of the destruction caused by Israeli terrorists in Gaza.

In one image, a model was seen his face covered with the dust from the destructed buildings.

Reacting to Zara’s campaign, Palestinian artist Hazem Harb wrote on Instagram, “There is a sinister depravity in the commercial mind that produced this ad, while we are living a real time genocide. There is no way this is not intentional. Especially when we know of Zara’s support for the Zionists. Using death and destruction as a backdrop for fashion is beyond sinister, its complicity and should outrage us as consumers. Boycott Zara.”

 

One user on X pointed out how Zara had even used the map of Palestine to mock the massacres of more than 17,000 Palestinians including over 7,000 children. As expected, hashtag #BoycottZara became a top trend on X with users vowing to boycott the fashion brand.

Faced with global outrage, Zara deleted some of the controversial images. Many believe that the campaign mocking Palestinian victims of Israeli genocide was launched at the behest of Zara’s Jewish head designer, Vanessa Perilman. The brand has not yet responded to global outrage.