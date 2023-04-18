Fans rally behind Suhana Khan on alleged ‘f*** off’ reaction for Nita Ambani’s player; Parallel drawn with Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders may have lost their last match against Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians, but soon the attention shifted to Suhana Khan as many pointed out how she had allegedly used an ‘F’ word for one of Mumbai Indian players during the match. As controversy gained momentum and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter began to face social media roasting, many came out in the open to support her. Others wondered if Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor too were treated so kindly if they had used the cuss word for a popular cricketer.

What triggered a full-blown controversy was a video clip, shared on Reddit, of Suhana reacting to Ishan Kishan’s dismissal during the match. Many felt that the star daughter had uttered, ‘F*** off’ after Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Ishan.

Many launched a tirade against Suhana for being disrespectful to a celebrated player, soon King Khan’s daughter found plenty of support from rival netizens. One wrote, “Who doesn’t curse while watching sports????????” Another wrote, “Who hasn’t said f*** off or something on those lines while watching a match!? It’s essentially just SoBo for “Ishan tula aai bolavte ghari ja.”

“Good that she is passionate about the team which her father owns,” commented another fan.

Mumbai Indian defeated the KKR by five wickets with more than two overs to spare.

As for Suhana, she recently made her modelling debut by becoming a brand ambassador for the beauty brand Maybelline. Shah Rukh had penned an emotional note for his daughter after Suhana received widespread applause for her confidence while being launched as a brand ambassador for Maybelline.