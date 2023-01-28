“Everyone is cordially invited”: IAS topper Tina Dabi returns to Instagram in Bollywood avatar, thanks Kriti Sanon; shares messages from Bollywood biggies

IAS topper Tina Dabi has made a comeback to Instagram after more than 25 weeks in a Bollywood avatar as she thanked Kriti Sanon. Tina, whose last Instagram post was shared 3 August last year, has been populating her Instagram stories with video messages from Bollywood biggies such as music director Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo and Kriti Sanon among others.

Tina is currently posted as the District Collector & Magistrate of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The city is scheduled to host the ‘Desert Festival’ for three days starting 3 February. Writing about the festival, Tina shared a post on Saturday as she wrote, “Everyone is cordially invited to witness one of Rajasthan’s biggest tourism Festival! 🏜️🐪. Visit Jaisalmer to witness the vibrant culture and natural heritage! See you all! 🙏🏻

Apart from the above three dates, we have a pre-festival event at Pokhran, Jaisalmer on the 2nd February 2023. #desertfestival2023 #rajasthantourism #jaisalmer.”

In another post, the popular civil servant wrote, “4 Days | 10 Celebrity Artists | 5 Celebrity Folk Artists | 300+ Folk Artists | 25+ Experiences & Activities | 15+ Competitions | 45+ Hours of Festival Vibes. We welcome you to Jaisalmer Desert Festival 🙏🏻.”

She had recently shared a video message from Salim before following it up with a similar video from Kriti. Kriti said, “Currently I am in Jaisalmer, which is so amazing. This is the third film that I’m shooting here and it’s been a beautiful experience. And I have heard that Maru Mahotsav is happening from 3 Feb to 5 Feb. So if you are going to be in Jaisalmer that time, be there.”

Tina was the IAS topper in 2016. She gained incredible popularity on social media, particularly on Instagram, due to her love life involving Athar Aamir Khan, who had secured all India 2nd rank in the UPSC exam the same year. Both got married in 2018 with the country’s prominent personalities attending their reception.

She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

However, both filed for divorce in 2020 before a Jaipur civil court approved their divorce application a year later.

Tina married Dr. Pradeep Gawande last year in Rajasthan, while Athar tied the knot with Dr. Mehreen Qazi the same year. Pradeep is a civil servant working in the Rajasthan government.