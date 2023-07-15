EU parliament resolution on Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale jibe irks Smriti Irani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rafale’ jibe on the EU parliament resolution on the Manipur violence has irked Union Minister Smriti Irani, who took to Twitter to launch a tirade against her rival.

The EU parliament had recently passed a resolution denouncing ‘in the strongest terms nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of the BJP party.’ in the north-eastern state of India. More than 130 people have died so far in the ethnic violence in Manipur, which is governed by the BJP.

The EU parliament also asked the governments of Manipur and India to allow unhindered humanitarian aid to those effected, to allow independent monitors to carry out investigations and called on political leaders to stop making inflammatory statements to re-establish trust.

According to the BBC, the parliament asked for the restoration of internet services in the region and the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (Afspa), a controversial anti-insurgent law that has been criticised by right activists for decades.

India had reacted angrily to the EU parliament resolution as it coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, where a probe is underway to examine the allegations of corruptions in the sale of Rafale fighter jets to India.

The corruption in the purchase of Rafale jets from French company, Dassault Aviation, was first exposed by Janta Ka Reporter. According to our expose, Modi had faced allegations of facilitating the deal for his friend, Anil Ambani.

Gandhi tweeted, “Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade.”

Sharing Gandhi’s tweet, Irani wrote, “A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty.”

Irani had defeated Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi constituency. Since then, she has not missed a single opportunity to target Gandhi, whose popularity has soared even after his MP status was revoked following a court order that convicted him of defaming the ‘Modi’ community.

Janta Ka Reporter in its three-part series had first exposed the scam in the purchase of Rafale jets from the French company Dassault aviation. (You can read Part 1 and Part 2 and Part 3here ).