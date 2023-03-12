England skipper Ben Stokes fumes after bag stolen from London train station

England skipper Ben Stokes on Sunday lashed out at thieves, who stole his bag from one of the biggest train stations in London.



The 31-year-old English cricket star wrote, “To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ****** 😡.”

According to reports, Stokes was travelling from his home in Cumbria to watch the England rugby team play France in the Six Nations when someone stole his bag at the King’s Cross station in central London.

Stokes has been instrumental in revitalising English cricket as he led his side to a historic 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan and a thrilling 1-1 draw against New Zealand in the Test series. He had also helped England lift the T20 World Cup earlier.

He will soon be travveling to India to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL after the franchise bought him for a whopping 16.25 crore. Stokes had earlier represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Stokes will be leading England in the Ashes this summer when the Aussies travel to England. With Brendon McCullum as coach, Stokes will be hoping to register the first Ashes victory for England since 2015.