‘Drunk’ Raveena Tandon accused of assaulting Muslim woman, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon being accused of assaulting a Muslim woman has gone viral on social media. In the video, a Muslim woman in hijab could be seen stating how her nose was bleeding after being assaults by Raveena and her driver.



In another video, one Mohsin Shaikh could be seen accusing Raveena of physically assaulting his mother and niece in the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, Shaikh, a resident of Bandra, was returning from his relative with his family members when one of them was allegedly hit by Raveena’s car while the actor’s driver was trying to reverse the vehicle to park inside the premises. A scuffle ensued prompting Raveena to come out of her house.

The victims alleged that Raveena too assaulted them along with her driver.

Shaikh said in a video message, “Raveena Tandon hit my mother while being intoxicated. My mother sustained injuries in her head.”

The incident has triggered intense social media conversations.