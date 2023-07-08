DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who leaked sensitive information to Pakistan’s ISI, was attracted to spy from neighbouring country

Remember DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested in May this year for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani’s secret service, the ISI? It has now emerged that the disgraced scientist was attracted to a spy from Pakistan. Kurulkar regularly chatted with the Pakistani spy, who was using the alias ‘Zara Dasgupta’. According to the charge-sheet filed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad pf the Maharashtra Police, Kurulkar often chatted with the Pakistani spy about Indian missile systems among other classified defence projects.

Both Kurulkar and Zara frequently chatted on WhatsApp and through video calls on other platforms.

Zara had reportedly introduced herself as a software engineer and claimed to be a resident of United Kingdom. She had trapped Kurulkar by allegedly sending nude photos and videos. However, Indian investigators have now traced her IP addresses to be in Pakistan.

According to PTI, Zara tried to obrain sensitive information Brahmos Launcher, Drone, UCV, Agni Missile Launcher and Military Bridging System among other things.

Smitten by Zara’s beauty, Kurulkar stored the sensitive information on his phone before sharing them with the Pakistani operative.

Kulrulkar only blocked Zara’s number after an investigation was launched by the Indian authorities.