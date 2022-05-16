Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs to move into top four

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs in their IPL match to move into the top four position.



Batting first, Delhi Capitals made 159-7 in 20 overs with Mitchell Marsh doing the bulk of scoring for his side. Marsh made 63 from 48 deliveries. Sarfaraz Khan took 16 balls to score a quickfire 32 runs.

In response, Punjab Kings could only manage 142-9 in their quota of 20 overs. Jitesh Sharma was the top-scorer for his wide with a knock of 44 runs from 34 balls.

Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets in four overs by conceding 36 runs.

Shardul Thakur was declared Player Of The Match. Speaking about his performance, Thakur said, “I always like to perform in crunch times, the last two games were important and I always feel happy when I rise to the right occasion. 6th over was a big over where I got two wickets. The spinners later came in and did a good job. As a bowling unit we were trying to hit good areas. I’m preparing well and whenever I got the chance, trying to put some score and hoping I will continue my run with the bat.”