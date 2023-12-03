Curse of King Khan? Narottam Mishra, who gave grief to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Pathaan’s release, loses his seat and no one is complaining

Remember Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister in the previous government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who used his ministry and power to carry out his politics of hate than serving the state’s population? The man had shot to fame for routinely giving grief to Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as he often accused them of hurting the Hindu sentiments. The controversial BJP politician on Sunday lost his seat even when his party registered a landslide win the state.



Mishra was seeking re-election from the Datia constituency but failed to win the seat. He lost to Congress candidate Bharti Rajendra by more than 7,000 votes. Mishra polled 81,235 votes while Rajendra secure 88,977 votes.

Just before Pathaan’s release, Mishra had raised objections on Deepika dancing in an orange colour bikini alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Former State Minister in the 15-month Kamal Nath government and sitting MLA from Rau, Jitu Patwari lost the seat to the BJP’s Madhu Verma by 35,522 votes. Another former State Minister and senior Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel also faced a defeat against the BJP’s Vishwamitra Pathak by 16,478 votes. He had told reporters that he may use his power as the state’s home minister to ban the film in Madhya Pradesh if the makers of Pathaan did not change the visuals in the film.

According to him, orange colour is associated with the Hindu faith while the while green was the colour of Muslims. Shah Rukh wore green outfit in a sequence of the song, prompting Mishra to suspect a conspiracy to insult Hindu religion.

The man became an object of public ridicule as Hindus rejected his logic and Pathaan went on to smash all box office records by collecting more than Rs. 1,100 crore at the box office.

Mishra appeared to be obsessed with Muslims as was evident from his hatred for the community. He arrogantly displayed his power by flaunting his decision to demolish houses owned by poor Muslims even if a member of their families was suspected of committing a minor offence. In one interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, he arrogantly justified his action.

Mishra is once again being ridiculed from netizens after the news of his defeat became public. Many felt that this was a poetic justice given that Mishra’s politics of hate had caused grief to many in the last five years. What’s even more ironic is that the man was aspiring to become the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. It seems he may struggle to stay relevant even in his own party now.