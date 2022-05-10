Condolences pour in for Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma, who dies aged 84

Condolences have poured in for santoor maestro and music composer, Shivkumar Sharma, who died on Tuesday at the age of 84. He died of a heart attack.

According to news agency PTI, Sharma was scheduled to perform in Madhya Pradesh next week.

“He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,” PTI quoted a family source as saying.

Prominent personalities have been reacting to the legend’s death. Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “Saddened by the news of the demise of renowned Santoor maestro Pandit #ShivKumarSharma ji. His passing away is a big loss to the nation. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Born in Jammu and 1938, Sharma was also the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, one of the top civilian honours in India. As part of Shiv-Hari music composer duo with Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, he composed music for several Bollywood blockbusters such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni.

Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan tweeted, “The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “Very sad to hear about the passing of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. A legend in his lifetime, he popularised the santoor like no one before him. A proud son of the soil, he made his mark globally. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sharma’s son Rahul Sharma is also a known santoor player.