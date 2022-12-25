Cirkus Day 3 Box Office Report: Rohit Shetty’s film starring Ranveer Singh heading for disaster

Rohit Shetty’s much-publicised film, Cirkus, has failed to find any takers at the box office as indicated by the Cirkus Day 3 Box Office report. The film starring Ranveer Singh and many others, had collected Rs. 6.25 crore on the first day of its release on Friday.

The film collected Rs. 6.40 crore on Saturday, the second day of its release. Analysts felt that Cirkus may pick up the business on Sunday given that this was a national holiday due to Christmas. But, it seems the film has failed to attract viewers to theatres even on Christmas day.

There are signs that Cirkus may earn a little over Rs. 7 crore on the third day of its release, making its collective earnings close to Rs. 20 crore. With this rate, the film may struggle to touch even Rs. 50 crore as its lifetime box office collections.

Maharashtra and Gujarat, two markets where Rohit Shetty’s film has always performed well, have been disappointing for the filmmaker this time around.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat – the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies – remain low… All eyes on Day 3 [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz.”

The news of Cirkus being seemingly rejected will be a big blow to Ranveer Singh, whose last film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, too had bombed at the box office. Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, has already courted controversy with the release of song Besharm Rang from her upcoming film Pathaan. India’s right-wing Hindutva groups have vowed to boycott the film, calling the song an insult to the Hindu religion.