Chennai Super Kings continue winning streak under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy; rout Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

Chennai Super Kings have maintained their winning streak under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the beat Delhi capitals by 91 runs.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings amassed a total of 208-6. Devon Conway was the top scorer with a knock of 87 runs from 49 balls. He was unlucky to not have scored a century as he attempted to accelerate the total in the clog overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 41 and skipper MS Dhoni played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 21 runs in just 8 balls.

Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 117 runs.

Moeen Ali was the most effective bowler for the CSK, picking up three wickets in four wickets by conceding just 13 runs.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo shared two wickets each.