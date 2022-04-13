Check photos: Here’s why Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were left dejected

The pain of the fifth straight defeat for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL was too much to handle for the team owner Nita Ambani, who appeared to walk away from the stadium in Pune midway through the match. The defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings also left Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta visibly dejected.

Nita Ambani had travelled to Pune along with son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka to watch the Mumbai Indians’ match against Punjab Kings. All three prominent members of the Ambani family were seen supporting their team every time Punjab Kings lost a wicket or Mumbai Indians batsmen scored a boundary or a six.

However, Nita Ambani appeared to have left the VIP gallery as the defeat for Mumbai Indians became imminent. The facial expression of Shloka and Akash too changed from excitement to despair.

This was the fifth straight defeat for the five-time IPL champions. They needed to score 199 to win the match, but could only manage 186-9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said after the match, “We’re trying to play with a different thought process, but it’s not working out well. We aren’t playing good cricket, we need to understand some situations and execute according to them.”

Also Read: Check photos: Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani dejected as Mumbai Indians lose, Shah Rukh Khan’s player turns violent amidst celebration by Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in Mumbai on 16 April. Given their dismal form, doubts are already being raised over the ability to qualify for the play-off this season.