Brazilian football legend Pele has died, aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82. Pele, who is regarded as one of the biggest football icons on earth, had to be hospitalised duering the World Cup. A former Santos FC star, Pele was being treated at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo since 29 November.



Pele’s original name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who began to play football for Santos FC at the age of 15. One year later, he represented the Brazilian national team. He represented Brazil in the 1958 World Cup at the age of 17.

In his footballing career, Pele won three World Cups – in 1958, 1962 and 1970. No other player has been able to emulate his feat to date.

During his career spanning 20 years, the legend scored 757 goals in 831 games.