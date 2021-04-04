Bollywood mourn death of veteran actor Shashikala, who died aged 88

Tributes are pouring in on the death of veteran Bollywood actor Shashikala, who died at the age of 88 in Mumbai on Sunday. Shashikala, whose original name was Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, acted in hundreds of Bollywood films in supporting roles.

Veteran actor Dharmendra wrote sharing a throwback photo of himself with Shashikala, “Gumnaami ki kokh se paida hoti hai … Shoharat… ye…Gumnaami ki god mein so jaati hai …I am extremely sad to know that our Shashikala is no more…. A versatile artist, most loving person. May God bless her soul be in peace.”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actress Padma Shree Shashikala. She made a significant mark on Indian film industry with her hardearned and well-deserved career. Condolences to her family and friends. RIP.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote on the microblogging site, “An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era… she leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her. Om Shanti #Shashikala ji.”

Some of the notable films were Sujata, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, Ayi Milan Ki Bela, Gumrah, Waqt, Khubsoorat, Aarti, Chhote Sarkar, Mother ’98, Pardesi Babu, Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Chori Chori.