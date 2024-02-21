BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal has found himself in a spot of bother after a video of IPS officer S. Jaspreet Singh reacting angrily on being called a Khalistani terrorist. Taking a dim view of the video, the West Bengal Police said that they were initiating legal action against Adhikari and other accused. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too reacted angrily as she took to social media to register her outrage.

In a series of post on X, formerly Twitter, the West Bengal Police wrote, “We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state’s Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law.”

They added, “This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law.”

In their concluding tweet, the police wrote, “Stern legal action is being initiated.”

In the viral video, the Sikh IPS officer could be seen taking objection to being called a Khalistani terrorist because of his turban. He asked the BJP leaders if they would still call him a Khalistani terrorist if he wasn’t wearing his religious turban.

Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “Today, the BJP’s divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.

I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal’s social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too wrote on X, “The poison of ‘cultivation of hatred’ done by BJP to decorate its ‘political market’ has spread in the society. People who have been blinded by this poison are neither able to see the farmers, nor the soldiers, nor the respect for khaki. The country is with IPS Jaspreet Singh.”