Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issues statement after Israeli PM rushed to hospital

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, was rushed to hospital on Saturday prompting his office to release a statement on his health condition. The 73-year-old is believed to be in a a good condition at Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, where he has been admitted.



“Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived a short while ago to the Sheba Medical Center.

A spokesperson from his office was quoted as saying, “He is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation.”

Netanyahu, whop’s facing several corruption charges, was also rushed to hospital in October 2022 after suffering from chest pains.