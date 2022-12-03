“Aur dijiye criminals ko vote”: Patna High Court’s Justice Sandeep Kumar earns plaudits for scathing observations on bulldozer politics

Patna High Court’s Justice Sandeep Kumar has become a hero on social media after videos of his scathing observations over the bulldozer politics went viral. Justice Kumar minced no words when he said sarcastically, “Aur dijiye criminals ko vote (Do continue to cast your vote in favour of criminals).”

Coming down heavily on Bihar government for demolishing a woman’s home using a bulldozer, Justice Kumar asked the lawyer representing the government, “Kya yahan bhi Bulldozer chalne laga? Whom do you represent, the state or some private person? Tamasha bana diya ki kisi ka bhi ghar bulldozer se tod denge (Have they started using a bulldozer even here? Who are you representing, the state or a private person? You have made a mockery by demolishing anyone’s house using a bulldozer).”

The case was related to a woman’s complaint whereby she alleged that a false case had been registered by the Police against her and her family members. Taking a dim view of the complaint, Justice Kumar said that he would ensure that the woman was paid at least Rs. 5 lakh as compensation from the personal pockets of the accused.

“5-5 rupye lakh dilwaynge hum, ghar tudwane ka…personal pocket se (I will get you Rs. 5 lakh each for demolishing the house, from their personal pockets),” Justice Kumar added.

Justice Kumar continued, “Ab police or CO milkar ghar tudwa raha hai ghoos lekar (Now even a CO or the police are demolishing houses by accepting bribes.”

Justice Kumar assured the victim’s lawyer that he was ‘here to protect you, not to trouble you.’ He restrained the police from arrestuing the petitioners.

Meanwhile, netizens have hailed Justice Kumar as a hero as they urged other judges to take a leaf out of his book.

