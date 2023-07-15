Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned for ‘hate speech’ targeting Muslims, blames ‘miya’ traders for price rise of vegetables

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, known for his hate speeches targeting India’s Muslim community, has triggered another controversy by blaming Muslims for the rise in vegetable prices in his state.



The controversial BJP politician, who was once with the Congress party, reportedly said, “Who are the people who have increased the price of vegetables so much? They are Miya traders, who are selling vegetables at a higher price.”

His comments blaming the Muslim community for the soaring prices of vegetables made him a target of widespread ridicule. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “There is such a group of people in the country, in whose house if the buffalo does not give milk or the hen does not give eggs, they will blame Miyan ji (Muslims). Perhaps they will also blame miyan bhai for their “personal” failures. Nowadays, Modi ji has deep friendship with foreign Muslims, ask them for some tomatoes, spinach, potatoes etc.”

Similar reactions followed from other users. One user wrote, “Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed ‘Miya’ Muslim vendors for the increase in vegetable prices in Guwahati. BJP’s politics rests only on Hindu Muslim. #Assam #HimantaBiswaSarma.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed 'Miya' Muslim vendors for the increase in vegetable prices in Guwahati. BJP's politics rests only on Hindu Muslim. #Assam #HimantaBiswaSarma pic.twitter.com/GwMSW7sfJu — India With Congress (@IamMitesh86) July 15, 2023

Another user, Akshit, tweeted, “This is the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Today he said, “Muslims are responsible for the price rise of vegetables”. I think it’s time the President of India should declare him unfit for the job and put him in a mental asylum coz it seems he has lost his mental balance.”

This is the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Today he said, "Muslims are responsible for the price rise of vegetables". I think it's time the President of India should declare him unfit for the job and put him in a mental asylum coz it seems he has lost his mental balance. pic.twitter.com/P4LN5njrRz — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) July 14, 2023

Journalist Rifat Jawaid tweeted, “Ladies and gentleman, this illiterate Islamophobe @himantabiswa is the chief minister of a state in India.! In any civilized country, this joker will be in jail for hate crime.”

Ladies and gentleman, this illiterate Islamophobe @himantabiswa is the chief minister of a state in India.! In any civilized country, this joker will be in jail for hate crime. https://t.co/AN5VkuQh7m — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) July 14, 2023

This is not the first time Sarma has indulged in hate crimes against Muslims.

In January, he had sensationally asked who Shah Rukh Khan was even when his own wife followed the Bollywood megastar on social media.