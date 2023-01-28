Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win Australian Open women’s singles title

Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday defeated Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win the Australian Open women’s singles title.



Rybakina, who has already a Wimbledon title, was bidding for her second major title. Even though she won the first set 6-4, she lost the steam in the second, losing it 3-6.

Seeded fifth in the competition, this is the first-ever Grand Slam title for Belarusian Sabalenka. She was playing under a neutral flag because of Belarus’ support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

22nd seed Rybakina of Kazakhstan fought back hard in the final set saving three championship points but her efforts were futile in the end.