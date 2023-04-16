Arjun Tendulkar finally makes IPL debut as Nita Ambani makes it impossible for fans to enter Wankhede; Sachin Tendulkar writes emotional note for son

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, finally made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The young Tendulkar bowled two overs and conceded 17 runs as Mumbai Indians beat the team owned by Shah Rukh Khan by five wickets. The game played at Wankhede Stadium was special as Nita Ambani had made it impossible for fans to enter the ground to watch the game to allow her 19,000 special guests to enjoy the spectacle. After the match was over, Sachin took to social media to write a profound note for his son as he advised him to respect the game of cricket.



Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders piled up a total of 185-6 with Venkatesh Iyer playing a century knock. Iyer made 104 from 51 balls. The last time any KKR player had scored a century in the IPL was way back in 2008 when Brendon McCullum achieved the feat with a knock of 158 in the inaugural edition of the competition.

However, Mumbai Indians achieved the target in 17.4 overs with Ishan Kishan scoring 58 from just 25 balls.

The game was watched by 19,000 underprivileged girls, who were specially invited by Nita Ambani to watch the game. This meant that ordinary fans were not able to buy tickets for this game. Explaining the motive behind this initiative, Nita told her players, “Rohit (Sharma) mentioned about the special game that we are playing next. I think most of the players know know that we have Education and Sports for All, we support many NGOs for their children’s education.

“So this time we have it really special. We have underprivileged girls only coming. So we are going to play for these girls because, in women’s cricket, I realised how and what difficulties the girls face.”

Several women Indian cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur were present in the stadium to watch the match.

Elsewhere, Arjun making his IPL debut after a long anticipation made Dad Sachin emotional. Sachin used the opportunity to write an emotional note for his son.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best,” Sachin wrote.

Sachin’s daughter, Sara, reacted to her Dad’s note with a series of black heart emojis.

Many former cricketers including Sourav Ganguly and Pragyan Ojha too congratulated Sachin on a momentous day.