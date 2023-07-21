Anushka Sharma paints social media with red heart after husband Virat Kohli scores 76th international century for India

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored the 76th century while playing for India in his 500th international match. His feat prompted Bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma to paini Instagram with red heart.



Batting first, India posted a total of 438 all out in the second Test against the West Indies. The star of India’s batting was Kohli, who made 121. This was Kohli’s 29th Test century in 11 matches. He has also scored 46 centuries in One Day International and one in T20 format of the game.

A visibly elated Anushka took to Instagram to post the photo of her husband’s celebration on her TV set. She also posted a red heart emoji to express her emotions on Kohli’s another amazing feat.

In response, the West Indies had scored 82-1 when the second day’s play came to an end.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket board has released a fitness update on Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

The BCCI said that Bumrah and Krishna, both fast bowlers, were in the ‘final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets.’

“The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” the board said.

As for KL Rahul and Iyer, it said that they had resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills.

“The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” the board added.

According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running.