Angry fans call Yuvraj Singh ‘hypocrite’ after he criticises R Ashwin for dropping catch in match against Pakistan

Even though India pulled off a sensational win against Pakistan in the end, Ravichandran Ashwin’s inability to hold on to a catch earlier in the match had become a dominating topic of social media conversations. Also joining the debate on the dropped catch by Ashwin was former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh. However, Singh had to face brutal social media trolling as angry fans called him a ‘hypocrite’ for his criticism of Ashwin.

During Pakistani innings, Mohammed Shami bowled a bouncer to Shan Masood, who attempted a hook in the direction of Ashwin. Fielding at the fine leg, Ashwin claimed to take the catch cleanly prompting Indian players to start their celebrations. The celebration assumed significance in light of Pakistan already having lost their two top batters namely Mohammed Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam cheaply.

However, the field umpire was forced to reverse the decision as TV replays showed the ball had already hit the ground before Ashwin could get his hands underneath to scoop it up.

Reacting to Ashwin’s dropped catch, Singh tweeted, “I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!’ Come on lads.”

Indian eventually won the match, thanks to a heroic knock by former India captain, Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten at 82 from 57 balls. But this did not stop Ashwin fans to target Singh for his alleged hypocrisy. They dug out the former all-rounder’s old tweet, defending Arshdeep Singh when the latter dropped a catch against Pakistan.

When Arshdeep Singh dropped his catch, Singh had tweeted, “If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them. More power to you @arshdeepsinghh.”

Angry fans accused Singh of hypocrisy as they took to Twitter to attack the former India player.

Batting first, Pakistan made 158-9 in 20 overs. India achieved the target by losing just six wickets.