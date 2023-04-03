Aligarh Muslim University VC nominated as MLC by Yogi Adityanath; first AMU VC to enter UP assembly

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday was nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by the state’s BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath. Mansoor has become the first AMU VC to enter the UP assembly.



Also finding his name in the list was Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra’s son Saket Misra. Misra acted as a personal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several years before he was appointed the head of Ram temple construction committee in the wake of the Supre Court verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute.

According to a notification issued by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, the Governor has nominated a total of six persons as MLCs against eight vacancies.

The other four names ainclude Ambedkar Mahasabha chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former BJP Braj region unit head Rajnikant Maheshwari, chief of BJP’s Varanasi district unit Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Ramsurat Rajbhar.