Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl, Alia shares news on social media

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. Alia on Sunday took to social media to share the news.



Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives. Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love. Blessed and obsessed parents!!!!”

This was after Alia was rushed to hospital on Sunday with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor by her side.

Neetu too posted an identical message with her caption reading, “Blessings.”

Alia had announced her pregnancy in June this year. The news of Bollywood’s most famous couple expecting their first child prompted top names in the entertainment industry to congratulate them. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan too wrote an adorable note. Karan Johar said that his heart was ‘bursting’ by the news.

Both Alia and Ranbir had got married in Mumbai in April this year.