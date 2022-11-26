After tweet on Richa Chadha, Akshay Kumar now faces nasty attack for condoling actor Vikram Gokhale’s death; Prakash Raj takes scathing potshot

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his pro-BJP stand, has found himself at the receiving end twice in as many days for his social media posts. First, the controversial actor faced allegations of unleashing nasty trolls on fellow actor Richa Chadha, who had taken a dig at the Indian army for the capture of the Galwan valley by the Chinese troops. Such was the anger against Akshay that he began to face attacks from his critics even for an innocuous tweet condoling the death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale.

A top commander of the Indian army had reportedly said that his forces were ready to capture Pakistani Occupied Kashmir and he was waiting for an order from the Indian government in this regard. Reacting to the claims made by the Indian commander, Richa wrote sarcastically, “Galwan says hi.”

Richa’s potshot was aimed at the capture of the Galwan valley by the Chinese troops in 2020. The attack by the Chinese army two years ago had left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

Richa was quick to delete her tweet after backlash from social media users as she issued a clarification and an apology. However, this did not stop Akshay to share the screenshot of Richa’s tweet as he wrote, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Akshay’s action earned him widespread condemnation as many felt that he had deliberately tried to unleash right-wing trolls against Richa. Among those slamming Akshay was actor Prakash Raj, who wrote, “Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking.”

Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking https://t.co/jAo5Sg6rQF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

If I had Akshay Kumar for a husband, I would not be twinkling. What a feminist icon she is!! I would never blame a woman for what her husband does, but by god, does the hypocrisy not get too much? What he did today unleashed the whole rape mentality of India upon RC… no shame? — poonam (@poonamkachanddd) November 25, 2022

The only thing currently worse than Akshay Kumar’s on-screen characters is his off-screen character. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) November 25, 2022

Hi @akshaykumar uncle (O can say that, you’re my dad’s age. My dad who actually served the Indian Army for over 20 years in a combat arm). Where is your respect for our brave soldiers at Jantar Mantar? This was 10 days ago pic.twitter.com/upgcxKpkHH — Agrima 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) November 25, 2022

Such was the anger against the Akshay that he continued to face brutal online attack even days later when he tweeted a condolence message for actor Vikram Gokhale, who died at the age of 77 in Maharashtra. Akshay wrote, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.”

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Akshay has been desperate for a hit in 2022 despite his desperate attempts to woo the BJP and promote Islamophobia. It remains to be seen if the actor’s latest social media shenanigans would help him convince at least Hindutva supporters to throng to theatres to watch his films.